Wrapped NXM Market Cap Reaches $28.37 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.92 or 0.00078649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $28.37 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,547.22 or 1.00177753 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00036671 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

