X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $208.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,432.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,735.40 or 0.08097213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00180634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00023715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00297030 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00739142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.94 or 0.00615623 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000943 BTC.

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy X hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

