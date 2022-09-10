X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 2,866,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,891,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

