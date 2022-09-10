Xaya (CHI) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000357 BTC on major exchanges. Xaya has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $14,269.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,275.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,724.24 or 0.08104454 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00183899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00297328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.00746089 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.56 or 0.00627782 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.