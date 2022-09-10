Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.09 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a market cap of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,553,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

