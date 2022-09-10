Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xerox

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 3,009.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Xerox has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is -25.51%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

