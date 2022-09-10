XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Critical Survey

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

XOS has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 3.88, meaning that its stock price is 288% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 1 1 4 0 2.50 Superior Industries International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XOS and Superior Industries International, as provided by MarketBeat.

XOS currently has a consensus price target of $6.96, indicating a potential upside of 337.63%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Superior Industries International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Superior Industries International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $5.05 million 52.29 $23.40 million ($0.20) -7.95 Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($0.98) -4.09

XOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Industries International. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Industries International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS 76.66% -15.72% -11.12% Superior Industries International 0.65% -22.90% 1.24%

Summary

XOS beats Superior Industries International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

