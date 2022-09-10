XRP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $975.82 Million (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. XRP has a total market capitalization of $17.74 billion and $975.82 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00162869 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035977 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004190 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00094864 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000300 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP (XRP) is a XRP LCP coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,302,361 coins and its circulating supply is 49,826,021,773 coins. The official website for XRP is ripple.com. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
