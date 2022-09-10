XYO (XYO) Hits Market Capitalization of $100.27 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, XYO has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $100.27 million and approximately $636,603.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076883 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. "

