Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.