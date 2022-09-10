Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of YMAB stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
