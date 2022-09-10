Ycash Price Tops $0.0863 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Ycash has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.11 million and $707.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.27 or 0.00306352 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00122410 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About Ycash

YEC is a N/A coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,859,784 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash.In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin.Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash.Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

