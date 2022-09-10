yearn.finance Market Cap Hits $377.94 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One yearn.finance coin can now be purchased for $10,315.50 or 0.48376692 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $377.94 million and $171.43 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.
yearn.finance Coin Profile
yearn.finance (CRYPTO:YFI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 coins and its circulating supply is 36,638 coins. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
