YEE (YEE) One Day Volume Hits $21,823.00

YEE (YEE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $178,369.25 and $21,823.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,224.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00061091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00068080 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00077098 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YEE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.