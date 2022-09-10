YENTEN (YTN) Hits Market Cap of $64,490.24

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $64,490.24 and $23.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info.

YENTEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

