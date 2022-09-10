Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.50. Yext shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 13,733 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, June 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 64,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Yext by 334.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 336,876 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 55.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.29.
Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
