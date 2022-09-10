Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Reaches $0.0693

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $41,437.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.