Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Price Reaches $0.0693

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $41,437.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036161 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004178 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,326.22 or 1.00121311 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036518 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
