Yield Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $46,334.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $154,488.55 and $46,334.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

YIELD is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org.

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

