Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $40,593.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $157,341.33 and approximately $40,593.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Yield Protocol is yieldprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

