Yieldly (YLDY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,046.00

Yieldly (YLDY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Yieldly has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Yieldly has a market capitalization of $984,953.28 and $29,046.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yieldly coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

About Yieldly

YLDY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2021. Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official website is yieldly.finance. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldly is a suite of DeFi apps on the Algorand blockchain, including no-loss prize games, multi-asset staking, and cross-chain swapping.Telegram”

