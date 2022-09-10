YOU COIN 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,247.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $1.00 million and $7,247.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,304.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020660 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005548 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00076834 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc.

YOU COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

