Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.93.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

