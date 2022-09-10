YUMMY Reaches Market Cap of $1.19 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,929.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY (YUMMY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2021. YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto. YUMMY’s official website is yummy-crypto.com.

Buying and Selling YUMMY

According to CryptoCompare, “Yummy Crypto is a project launched on May 1st, 2021 with the vision to deliver value to holders via Growth Fund while providing contributions to help solve some of the world's most pressing issues.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.