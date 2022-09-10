Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €36.00 to €26.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Zalando traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 95962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZLNDY. Barclays lowered their price target on Zalando from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zalando from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from €87.00 ($88.78) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Zalando from €37.00 ($37.76) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zalando from €56.00 ($57.14) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.94.

Zalando Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando ( OTCMKTS:ZLNDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zalando SE will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

