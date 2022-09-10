Zano (ZANO) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zano (ZANO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. Zano has a total market cap of $5.42 million and $62,236.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2019. Zano’s total supply is 13,363,874 coins and its circulating supply is 11,334,374 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zano’s official website is zano.org.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions.Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture.”

