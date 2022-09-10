Zcash Hits Market Capitalization of $989.39 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Zcash has a total market cap of $989.39 million and approximately $67.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $64.94 or 0.00303010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00121346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,235,188 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.