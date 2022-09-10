ZClassic One Day Volume Reaches $11.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $250,330.96 and $11.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00306024 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00121554 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00078417 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

