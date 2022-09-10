ZCore (ZCR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68.00

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. ZCore has a market cap of $50,295.67 and $68.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 12,505,925 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone.ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.