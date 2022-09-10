Zebi Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $85,972.21 and approximately $492.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00789178 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015426 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020124 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Zebi Token Coin Profile
Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,252,089,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,998,069 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia. Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io.
Zebi Token Coin Trading
