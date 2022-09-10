Zeepin (ZPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $22,780.00

Zeepin (ZPT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $179,036.41 and approximately $22,780.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

