Zero (ZER) Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $107,927.83 and $8.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.33 or 0.00301601 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00121461 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00077565 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000128 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,862,416 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

