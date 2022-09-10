Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives $106.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,501.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $957,444.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $507,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $423,655,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 46.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,505,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,737,000 after purchasing an additional 797,385 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $151,111,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $78.33 on Monday. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $143.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Ziff Davis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Rating)

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

See Also

