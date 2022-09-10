Zigcoin Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $387,415.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,323.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061243 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00068275 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00076883 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Zigcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.