Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0372 or 0.00000175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $493.44 million and approximately $177.71 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00036050 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004180 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.46 or 1.00036852 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036446 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa (ZIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,566,428,538 coins and its circulating supply is 13,274,961,385 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars.
