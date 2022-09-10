Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Trading 3.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.49. 11,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,452,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,704 shares of company stock valued at $855,963. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

