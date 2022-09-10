ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Hits $0.0143

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $22.80 million and approximately $4,745.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

