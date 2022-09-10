ZINC 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (ZINC)

ZINC (ZINC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, ZINC has traded 85.8% higher against the dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $5,103.98 and approximately $13.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZINC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency in the ecosystem.”

