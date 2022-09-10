Zipmex (ZMT) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Zipmex (ZMT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Zipmex has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Zipmex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000803 BTC on exchanges. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and approximately $27,394.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Zipmex Coin Profile
Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.
Buying and Selling Zipmex
