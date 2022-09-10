ZoidPay (ZPAY) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZoidPay has a market cap of $39.88 million and approximately $67,575.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,421.47 or 0.99794888 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037061 BTC.

ZoidPay is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. ZoidPay’s official website is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

