Zoo Token (ZOOT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Zoo Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zoo Token has a total market cap of $246,858.82 and $10,670.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoo Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio. The official website for Zoo Token is zootoken.io.

Buying and Selling Zoo Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoo Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.