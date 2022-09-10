Zoo Token (ZOOT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $246,858.82

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Zoo Token has a market capitalization of $246,858.82 and $10,670.00 worth of Zoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zoo Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Zoo Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Zoo Token Profile

Zoo Token (CRYPTO:ZOOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2021. Zoo Token’s official Twitter account is @ZooTokenio. Zoo Token’s official website is zootoken.io.

Zoo Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZooToken was built as a platform for “Meme tokens” to increase their value as well as create a new ecosystem for users. No longer just a trend, Meme Tokens in the ZooToken ecosystem will quickly hit their top-notch.Zoo Token (ZOOT) is the native token of the Zootoken platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

