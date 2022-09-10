ZooKeeper Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $169,301.00 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $169,301.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002425 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.92 or 0.00791145 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015303 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020174 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.
About ZooKeeper
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 238,867,776 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
Buying and Selling ZooKeeper
