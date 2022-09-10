Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Announces Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Wedbush cut their price target on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.