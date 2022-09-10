Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

ZS stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

