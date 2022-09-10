Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %
ZS stock opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.87 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.15.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 16.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after acquiring an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
