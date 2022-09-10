Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.15.

Zscaler Stock Up 21.9 %

Shares of ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.77. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

