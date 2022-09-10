Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $239.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $188.00 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 266,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after acquiring an additional 972,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.