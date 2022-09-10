Zullo Investment Group Inc. Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $148.16 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.