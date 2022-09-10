Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.