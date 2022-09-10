Zullo Investment Group Inc. Buys 645 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.16. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.