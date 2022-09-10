Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $354.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.55 and its 200-day moving average is $366.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $313.66 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

