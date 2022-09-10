Zullo Investment Group Inc. Has $678,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $173.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.